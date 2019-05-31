MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia's King Salman slammed Iran over recent attacks targeting the kingdom, describing the incidents on Saturday in a speech before Muslim leaders gathered in Mecca as "terrorist acts" that threaten global energy supplies.

It was the monarch's strongest words yet since tensions spiked in recent weeks between the two regional heavyweights. The U.S. has sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to deter Iran as tensions run high. The crisis stems from the Trump administration's decision to withdraw the U.S. from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers last year and impose crippling economic sanctions on the country.

Speaking to leaders from the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation, or OIC, gathered in Islam's holiest city of Mecca, King Salman opened the summit with a statement saying the world must fight the sources and funding of terrorism around the world.

He then said the alleged sabotage of four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in past weeks represents a "grave danger" to the security of maritime traffic and regional security.

He blamed Iranian-backed terrorist militias of being behind a subsequent drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline.

"We emphasize that these subversive terrorist acts are aimed not only at the kingdom and the Gulf region, but also on the security of navigation and energy supplies to the world," King Salman said.

Iran, which had a representative present at the OIC summit in Mecca, denies being involved in the incidents.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani had his own message for OIC leaders ahead of the summit, urging them to stay focused on the rights of Palestinians.

In a letter published online today, Rouhani said Muslim leaders should not let the importance of Palestinian statehood be "marginalized" in the face of the Trump administration's forthcoming peace plan.