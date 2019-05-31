Missing teen sought

YOUNGSTOWN

City police are looking for Bryla McKelley, 17, who has been missing since November 2018. The last time she was seen was on the South Side, said officer Hannah Short of the department’s Family Services Investigative Unit.

McKelley is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 172 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. No one has had contact with McKelley since December.

Anyone with information can call police officer Hannah Short at 330-743-9380.

Troopers probe crash that killed Pa. man

NEW MIDDLETOWN

Troopers from the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on state Route 165, just southeast of East Pine Lake Road after 6 p.m. Thursday.

David Syson, 48, of Industry, Pa., was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Johnathan Myers, 20, of Youngstown, was transported to St. Elizabeth, where he was reported in stable condition Thursday night.

Syson was driving southeast on Route 165 and Myers was driving northwest on Route 165, according to an OSHP news release. Myers fell asleep and traveled left of the center line into the path of Syson, causing a head-on collision. Both vehicles left the roadway after impact. The crash remains under investigation.

Severance packages OK’d

YOUNGSTOWN

The city board of control Thursday approved severance packages for a firefighter and two longtime former police officers who retired earlier this month.

The board approved a payment of $34,819 to former patrolman Pedro “Pete” Bonilla, and $33,816 to former Lt. Doug Bobovnyik. Both were with the department for more than 25 years.

Former firefighter Charles Palmer also was given a severance of $4,206. Palmer resigned in April.

The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with Youngstown CityScape for the renovation of the former Welsh Congregational Church on North Hazel Street, across from St. Columba Cathedral. The property will be rented to CityScape for 99 years for $1 as part of the project.

Library elevator is out

YOUNGSTOWN

The elevator for disabled patrons in the entrance of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s Main Branch, 305 Wick Ave., is expected to be out of order for one week for repairs, according to a release from the library.

The library will remain open and the elevator servicing all other floors remains operational. The unavailable elevator takes handicapped patrons from the doorway to the first floor, bypassing the stairwell.

The library recommends disabled patrons instead use nearby branch libraries, telephone reference or the library’s website, LibraryVisit.org.

Disabled patrons who need to visit the main branch can call 330-744-8636 to arrange for assistance.

Man pleads not guilty

WARREN

A not-guilty plea was entered Thursday in Warren Municipal Court for Te’Juan J. Harris, 20, of Southwest Boulevard and Cleveland to felonious assault in an 8:55 p.m. Wednesday incident in the southwestern part of the city. Bond of $25,000 was set.

Officers were patrolling on Front Street when they heard three to four gunshots nearby and saw a black Ford Fusion turning onto Parkman Road at high speed.

The officers stopped the car at Parkman Road and West Market, finding a handgun in the backpack of a passenger. Harris, who was driving, admitted he was the one who handled the gun. The three others were released.

Police learned there had been an accident involving a black car on Union Street, where they found three bullet shell casings.

Daddy Daughter Dance

YOUNGSTOWN

There will be a Warriors Inc. Daddy Daughter Dance for daughters age 4 to 74 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. June 15 at the Byzantine Center, 3801 Shady Run Road. Fathers, grandfathers, stepfathers and fathers-in-law are welcome. The registration deadline is Tuesday.

For information, contact Tammy Hale at 330-783-5440.

Honoring Mooney teacher

YOUNGSTOWN

A celebration in honor of Nancy Shugart will take place at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Cardinal Mooney High School cafeteria. Shugart is retiring after 56 years of teaching, 40 of which were at Mooney.

At the event, Mayor Jamael Tito Brown will present Shugart with a proclamation in honor of her accomplishments.

Youngstown Streetscape

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley Young Professionals will join the community for Youngstown Streetscape from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday to clean up downtown. This year’s theme is “Spruce Up Youngstown!” Registration includes breakfast, lunch and a T-shirt (first 500 people). T

o register, search for Youngstown Streetscape on eventbrite.com or contact info@mvypclub.com. Information also can be found on the Mahoning Valley Young Professionals Facebook page.

House shot at; no injuries

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said no one was injured Wednesday after several shots were fired at a home in the 3500 block of Zedaker Avenue.

Police were called there about 3:35 p.m., where a woman said she heard several gunshots and her young children inside the South Side home had to hit the floor. Officers found seven bullet holes in the house as well as four spent .40-caliber shell casings in the street.

A witness said several young men inside a gray car were doing the shooting and drove away. The homeowner said a friend of her son’s threatened someone over an earlier fight and that may have led to the shooting.

Woman assaulted in home on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a Cornell Avenue woman was punched in the eye Wednesday morning and had her face shoved through a window.

Police were called about 11:35 a.m. to the woman’s home in the 300 block of Cornell Avenue, where she told them her live-in boyfriend had punched her and pushed her through the window during an argument.

An ambulance was called for the woman but she refused to be taken to a hospital, reports said.