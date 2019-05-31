Man sentenced for burglary

YOUNGSTOWN

A Medford Avenue man was sentenced Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court by Judge Anthony Donofrio to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a second degree felony charge of burglary.

Jason Vaughn, 40, will be given 98 days credit he has served in the county jail awaiting for his case to be disposed. He was charged for a Feb. 22 burglary at a home on Medford Avenue where jewelry and loose change were taken.

His attorney, Andrew Zellers, said his client has been suffering from a drug addiction since he was 13 and he was on drugs when he committed the crime.

Vaughn must also pay the victim $150 restitution, according to his plea agreement.