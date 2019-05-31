Mahoning Valley Rail Commission

WARREN

County commissioners in Trumbull and Mahoning counties, as well as several other agencies, have been working since early this year to form the Mahoning Valley Rail Commission, whose purpose is to address rail-line abandonments such as the CSX abandonment that has played out over the past year.

CSX asked the U.S. Surface Transportation Board in May 2018 for permission to abandon the rail line from Niles to Newton Falls. Several attempts were made to preserve the line, but none were successful.

Trumbull County Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa said these types of issues do not arise frequently, “but we need to make sure that when they do, we’re prepared and have a plan to assist in any way possible.”

Other partners in the commission are the Western Reserve Port Authority, Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corp. and Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.

New branch office

WARREN

Representatives of Seven-Seventeen Credit Union joined community leaders and other special guests Thursday to celebrate the financial institution’s new soon-to-open branch office at 3185 Larchmont Ave.

Seven-Seventeen Credit Union, headquartered in Warren, has 13 branches in Northeast Ohio and is a member-owned financial institution established in 1957. Anyone who lives or works in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Portage, Summit, or Stark counties is eligible to open accounts with the credit union.

Plumbing project

YOUNGSTOWN

Komar Anchor Plumbing & Drain has been chosen to complete the plumbing in the new construction of the Canfield McDonald’s building on U.S. Route 224.

Sheetz contest

Altoona, pa.

Sheetz will launch its 2019 “Summer Shweepstakes” on Saturday. The event will run through June, July and August and each month a Sheetz customer will be selected to win $100,000.

Customers will automatically be entered to win by visiting Sheetz locations and purchasing Made to Order food items and bottled beverages using their Sheetz Card. Customers earn one entry into the contest for every combo they purchase.

GM to invest $24M at Indiana plant

ROANOKE, Ind.

General Motors Co. plans to invest $24 million at its Fort Wayne Assembly plant in northeastern Indiana to boost production of full-size trucks.

The Detroit-based automaker said Thursday the new round of upgrades being completed this summer will allow the plant to increase production of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups.

GM says combined sales of the Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 crew cab pickups were up 20 percent in the first quarter of 2019 versus a year ago.

GM said it has invested more than $1.2 billion in the plant since 2015.

State/wire reports