Indictments
A county grand jury Thursday indicted these people on these charges:
Donna Ross, 58, Dunbar Avenue, Austintown, and Robert Perry, aka Anthony Barnes, 48, c/o Mahoning County jail, aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, robbery with repeat violent-offender specifications for Perry, and being a felon in possession of a firearm (Perry only).
Brandon Gallo, 20, East LaClede Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Ian Perry, 41, Cordova Avenue, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.
Anthony Seidita, 43, DeHoff Drive, tampering with evidence.
Cary D. Miller, 56, Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge, theft from a person in a protected class.
David Bradfield, 42, Bainbridge Avenue, possession of LSD and obstructing official business.
Michael Callihan, 48, High Street, Niles, aggravated possession of drugs.
Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts
