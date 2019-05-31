Judge orders early release for man convicted of sex abuse of 5-year-old

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A 70-year-old man convicted of touching a 5-year-old boy’s genitals and sentenced to two years in prison is set to be released after serving only eight months.

Judge John Durkin of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court ordered Michael J. DeBlasio, of Sequoya Drive, be released on five years’ probation during a judicial-release hearing Thursday morning, according to a court clerk.

DeBlasio must also register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life, complete education courses for sex offenders and is barred from contact with anyone under age 18.

DeBlasio, who had no prior criminal record, confessed in June 2018 he sexually assaulted the boy, whose parents trusted DeBlasio.

He was indicted in April 2017 on a felony-life count of rape, which was amended to sexual battery, and a count of gross sexual imposition.

When considering DeBlasio’s sentence, Judge Durkin considered the man’s age, medical issues and a pre-sentence report that indicated he is unlikely to re-offend, The Vindicator reported.

DeBlasio filed for judicial release last month.