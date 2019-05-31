Harvest for Hunger raises more than $235K
YOUNGSTOWN — The 28th annual Harvest for Hunger campaign, sponsored by the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, raised $235,218 and collected 36,497 pounds of food to provide 1,441,722 meals to hungry families in the region.
Harvest for Hunger is a food and funds drive that takes place each spring to help stock the food bank shelves for the spring and summer months when donations taper off.
Last year, Harvest for Hunger raised $234,611 and collected nearly 32,000 pounds of food.
All funds raised and food collected remains in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties to help feed those in need.
The Vindicator and 21 WFMJ-TV were among the sponsors of this year’s campaign.
