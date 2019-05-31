Gilmour Academy tops Poland 11-0 in regional semifinal


By Vindy Staff | May 31, 2019 at 7:09p.m.

HUDSON — The Gilmour Academy baseball team scored five runs in the first inning on its way to an 11-0 victory over Poland in a Division II regional semifinal Friday at The Ball Park at Hudson.

Return to Vindy.com and read Saturday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.

