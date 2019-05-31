Gilmour Academy tops Poland 11-0 in regional semifinal
HUDSON — The Gilmour Academy baseball team scored five runs in the first inning on its way to an 11-0 victory over Poland in a Division II regional semifinal Friday at The Ball Park at Hudson.
Return to Vindy.com and read Saturday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 31, 2019 midnight
Poland-Gilmour baseball rescheduled for today
- May 23, 2019 6:22 p.m.
Poland tops Canfield 8-7 in baseball district final
- May 30, 2019 3:56 p.m.
Poland-Gilmour baseball game postponed
- May 30, 2019 midnight
POLAND BASEBALL TEAM FINDS ITSELF IN FAMILIAR SPOT
- May 28, 2008 12:32 a.m.
Massillon like home for Irish
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.