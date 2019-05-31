Community Legal aid offering free workshops in June

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Community Legal Aid, a nonprofit law firm serving the legal needs of low-income people, is offering free workshops in Mahoning and Trumbull counties in June to anyone who needs legal assistance or who has an interest in the topics.

All programs are taught by attorneys and are free and open to the public. All Community Legal Aid events can be found at www.communitylegalaid.org/events.

Legal Clinic: Driver’s license and expungement (open to Mahoning County residents); 9 a.m. June 8 at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Wick Ave, Youngstown.

Custody Clinic: (advance registration required) Learn how to represent yourself; 9 a.m. June 19 at Legal Aid’s Mahoning County office, First National Plaza, 11 Federal St., 7th Floor, Youngstown.

Legal Clinic for Veterans: 9 a.m. June 19 at the Youngstown VA Outpatient Clinic, 2031 Belmont Ave., Youngstown.

Custody Clinic: (advance registration required) Learn how to represent yourself; 3:30 p.m. June 26 at Legal Aid’s Trumbull County Office, 160 E. Market St., Suite 225, Warren.