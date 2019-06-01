Canfield grads 'talented group'

By JESSICA HARDIN

jhardin@vindy.com

CANFIELD

Commencement speaker Jeanne Mosure gave her last piece of advice to Canfield High School’s class of 2019 in the form of a quote.

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe said, “Whatever you can do or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has genius, power and

magic in it.”

It’s a piece of advice that has defined Mosure’s career.

In search of a creative job after graduating from Kent State, she moved to New York City.



“I left with a suitcase and $1,000 that my grandmother loaned me,” Mosure said. She spent 17 years working at publisher Penguin Random House, 20 years at Walt Disney Co. and now is the vice president of public affairs at

MS Consultants of Youngstown.

Mosure, who graduated from Canfield High School, encouraged Canfield’s 245 graduates to shape the world by boldly pursuing their passions.



Principal Michael Moldovan has confidence the group will. “We expect great things from them,” Moldovan said.

Superintendent Alex Geordan concurred.

“No matter what arena you talk about, it’s a very talented group, and we’ll miss them,” Geordan said.

In his speech during the ceremony, he spoke as both a district leader and a parent. His daughter graduated high school last week.

“You are our greatest investment as a parent,” Geordan said to the group. “You are our prized commodity.”

The investment has paid off. Canfield’s graduating class racked up nearly $13 million in scholarships.

Many will attend Youngstown State University next year.

Graduates Marina Jones, Brooke Crissman and Jenna Troxil chatted excitedly before the ceremony. The trio has attended school together since first grade and will all attend YSU next year.

“It’s going to be sad, but it’s nice that we have social media to keep up with everyone,” Jones said.

Cassidy Mersing couldn’t believe graduation day is here.

“I never thought I’d made it to this point. I remember being like 6, thinking, ‘I’ll never be in high school,’” Mersing said.

And while the road to graduation felt like a long journey, senior Gregory Halley reminded his fellow classmates in his address that they’ve barely begun.

“If we’re all playing the game of life, we haven’t even started yet,” Halley said.

In his address to the class, graduate Dominic DeRamo invited his peers to pause.

“Let’s celebrate the present,” he said.