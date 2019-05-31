Board to rebuke Ohio State doctor by undoing emeritus status
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University's full Board of Trustees is set to vote Friday on revoking the emeritus status of a team doctor found to have sexually abused young men throughout his two decades there.
Provost Bruce McPheron says the now-deceased doctor, Richard Strauss, would be the first person ever stripped of that honorary status by Ohio State. McPheron says the move would correct the record on Strauss.
A law firm investigating the allegations recently concluded that Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students between 1979 and 1997. It also found that school officials back then heard concerns but did little to stop him.
University President Michael Drake says Ohio State is continuing to review the findings and take appropriate action.
Strauss retired in 1998. No one has publicly defended him.
