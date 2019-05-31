Bill Gaither coming to Packard hall
WARREN
Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band will come to Packard Music Hall, 1701 Mahoning Ave., for a 6 p.m. concert on Oct. 12.
Tickets are $24.50 (groups of 10 or more), $25.50 (senior citizens and children), $28.50, $38.50 and $72.50 (fees may apply) and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 10 at ticketmaster.com and the Packard box office.
An online only presale will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 7 at ticketmaster.com. Use the password PACKARD.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 5, 2016 12:05 a.m.
America will play Packard in mid-June
- April 21, 2015 9:50 a.m.
Merle Haggard coming to W.D. Packard Music Hall
- October 26, 2015 10:40 a.m.
Celtic Woman coming to Packard hall
- November 9, 2018 10:09 a.m.
Comedian Bill Engvall coming to Packard hall
- February 9, 2015 10:08 a.m.
Rob Zombie coming to W.D. Packard Music Hall
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.