Bill Gaither coming to Packard hall


May 31, 2019 at 1:53p.m.

WARREN

Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band will come to Packard Music Hall, 1701 Mahoning Ave., for a 6 p.m. concert on Oct. 12.

Tickets are $24.50 (groups of 10 or more), $25.50 (senior citizens and children), $28.50, $38.50 and $72.50 (fees may apply) and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 10 at ticketmaster.com and the Packard box office.

An online only presale will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 7 at ticketmaster.com. Use the password PACKARD.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$598500


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000