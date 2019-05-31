ACLU: Paternal leave class action settled

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

The American Civil Liberties Union said Thursday that JPMorgan Chase will pay $5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by male employees who say they were denied additional paid parental leave between 2011 and 2017.

Chase employee Derek Rotondo filed an equal opportunity claim in 2017 when he tried to get 14 additional paid weeks after his son was born. He was told by Chase that while mothers are eligible for 16 weeks as primary caregivers, nonprimary caregivers were only eligible for two weeks.