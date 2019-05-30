BREAKING: Trump hitting Mexico with 5 percent tariff in response to migrants

YPD seeks public's help in finding missing woman


May 30, 2019 at 5:23p.m.

inline tease photo
Photo

YOUNGSTOWN — City police are looking for Bryla McKelley, 17, who has been missing since November 2018. The last time she was seen was on the South Side, said officer Hannah Short of the department’s Family Services Investigative Unit.

McKelley is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 172 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. No one has had contact with McKelley since December.

Anyone with information can call police officer Hannah Short at 330-743-9380.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$598500