YPD seeks public's help in finding missing woman

YOUNGSTOWN — City police are looking for Bryla McKelley, 17, who has been missing since November 2018. The last time she was seen was on the South Side, said officer Hannah Short of the department’s Family Services Investigative Unit.

McKelley is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 172 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. No one has had contact with McKelley since December.

Anyone with information can call police officer Hannah Short at 330-743-9380.