Youngstown police probe East Side robberies

Published May 30, 2019 at 12:43 p.m.
Updated May 30, 2019 at 1:16 p.m.

Home Savings bank robbery photo provided by Youngstown police.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating two robberies on the East Side today that happened about the same time.

Someone robbed the McCartney Road branch of the Home Savings and Loan about 11 a.m. Detective Sgt. Mike Lambert said a man passed a note to a teller demanding money and left. Lambert did not say how much was taken.

No gun was ever seen, Lambert said.

About the same time, someone also robbed Rick’s Foods at 1010 Oak St.

It is not yet known what was taken in that robbery.

Shown is a photo from the Home Savings bank robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Lambert at 330-599-9268.

