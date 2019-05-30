Youngstown man pleads guilty in freezer case
YOUNGSTOWN — The main suspect in the murder and dismemberment of a woman who was stuffed in a freezer pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Arturo Novoa, 33, pleaded guilty to murder, six counts of abuse of a corpse, 24 counts of tampering with evidence three counts of possession of criminal tools, three counts of illegal use of food stamps, grand theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of trafficking in drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity in the February 2017 death of Shannon Graves, who was found dismembered and stuffed in a freezer July 29, 2017, at a home in Campbell.
Trial in the case was to begin Monday.
Two others were also indicted for Graves' death and prosecutors with the state attorney general's office also asked this week to vacate a guilty plea for a third defendant.
Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a charge of aggravated murder in exchange for Novoa's pleas.
Sentencing will be 11 a.m. June 14.
