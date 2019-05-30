BREAKING: Poland-Gilmour baseball game postponed

Youngstown, Liberty look to improve Belmont corridor


May 30, 2019 at 11:41a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown and Liberty Township officials today announced a study of the Belmont Avenue corridor that they say will hopefully improve the area.

The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments will conduct the study starting July 1. The study will take about 8 to 12 months to complete but could be done sooner, said Justin Mondok, an Eastgate transportation planner.

The study will focus on traffic issues such as ways to ease congestion and improve safety, he said.

The study area is between Federal Street in Youngstown and Giant Eagle in Liberty.

For the complete story, read Friday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000