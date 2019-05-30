Youngstown, Liberty look to improve Belmont corridor

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown and Liberty Township officials today announced a study of the Belmont Avenue corridor that they say will hopefully improve the area.

The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments will conduct the study starting July 1. The study will take about 8 to 12 months to complete but could be done sooner, said Justin Mondok, an Eastgate transportation planner.

The study will focus on traffic issues such as ways to ease congestion and improve safety, he said.

The study area is between Federal Street in Youngstown and Giant Eagle in Liberty.

