YARS conducts active-shooter training this morning

VIENNA — The Air Force Reserve’s 910th Airlift Wing is scheduled to conduct an active-shooter response exercise in conjunction with a small number of local law enforcement departments this in morning.

Exercise facilitators have coordinated with their off-base law enforcement partners during the planning of this exercise to ensure the training event is not misconstrued for a real world situation, according to a Youngstown Area Reserve Station news release.

There is the possibility, however, that community members with monitoring devices such as scanners may receive complete or partial exercise communications and inadvertently relay this information to local media outlets as a real world situation.

As a precaution, YARS officials are notifying local media outlets the training will be occurring so in the event that your newsrooms receive any calls regarding this event, your staffs will be aware it is a response exercise.