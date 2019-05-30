YARS conducts active-shooter training this morning
VIENNA — The Air Force Reserve’s 910th Airlift Wing is scheduled to conduct an active-shooter response exercise in conjunction with a small number of local law enforcement departments this in morning.
Exercise facilitators have coordinated with their off-base law enforcement partners during the planning of this exercise to ensure the training event is not misconstrued for a real world situation, according to a Youngstown Area Reserve Station news release.
There is the possibility, however, that community members with monitoring devices such as scanners may receive complete or partial exercise communications and inadvertently relay this information to local media outlets as a real world situation.
As a precaution, YARS officials are notifying local media outlets the training will be occurring so in the event that your newsrooms receive any calls regarding this event, your staffs will be aware it is a response exercise.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 3, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Area officials offer advice for attending major events
- July 10, 2013 12:01 a.m.
Hubbard cops train for lethal threats
- July 10, 2007 midnight
State patrol trains local officers to respond to shootings
- October 20, 2015 3:10 p.m.
Air base and Red Cross plan Thursday training exercise
- October 2, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Advice offered to protect yourself when attending major events
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.