Woman involved in Joe Kaluza shooting seeks clemency


May 30, 2019 at 10:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — One of two people sentenced to 41 years for the robbery and attempted murder of a Kentucky Fried Chicken manager in 2008 is seeking clemency from the Ohio Parole Board.

Mahoning County prosecutors are “strongly opposed” to granting Hattie Gilbert, 31, clemency in the March 2008 attack, which left Joseph Kaluza paralyzed from the neck down, according to a letter the office sent to a parole board officer.

