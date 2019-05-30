Womack gets 9-plus years in 2017 OD case

YOUNGSTOWN — An Oak Street Extension man was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to nine-and-a-half years in prison for selling the drugs that caused the Oct. 20, 2017 overdose death of Richard Harmony, 47, of Austintown.

Jerrell Womack, 27, received the sentence from Judge Anthony Donofrio.

Two of Harmony's daughters spoke to the judge before sentencing about how the death of their father had impacted their lives