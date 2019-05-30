Warren man charged with felonious assault

WARREN

A city man is charged with felonious assault after police stopped him and three passengers in a car on Parkman Road Southwest shortly after gunshots were fired nearby at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Te’Juan J. Harris, 20, of Southwest Boulevard and Cleveland will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court.

Officers were patrolling on Front Street when they heard three to four gunshots very close by and saw several children run up to a house on Parkman Road Southwest. Two males on a porch said something about an accident, then police saw a black Ford Fusion turning onto Parkman Road at high speed.

The officers stopped the car at Parkman Road and West Market, finding a handgun in a backpack of a passenger. Harris, who was driving, admitted he was the one who handled the gun. The three others were released.

Police learned there had been an accident involving a black car on Union Street, apparently at about the time of the gunshots.