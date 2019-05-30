US economy grew at solid 3.1% rate in Q1
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.1% rate in the first three months of the year, but much of that gain was based on temporary factors that will likely fade, leaving growth much slower in the current quarter.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that the first quarter advance in the gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, rose sharply from a 2.2% increase in the fourth quarter as the economy overcame a partial government shutdown to weakness in overseas economies.
The new GDP estimate was down slightly from an initial 3.2% estimate. For the current April-June quarter economists believe GDP growth will slow to less than 2% and for the year they see GDP rising a modest 2.3%.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 21, 2017 9:38 a.m.
US economy grew at solid 3.2 percent rate in third quarter
- March 28, 2018 9:30 a.m.
US economic growth in Q4 revised up to 2.9 percent rate
- September 29, 2017 midnight
US economic growth revised up to 3.1 percent
- June 29, 2017 10:11 a.m.
US economic growth in Q1 upgraded to 1.4 percent
- May 27, 2016 10:47 a.m.
US economic growth in Q1 revised up to 0.8 percent rate
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.