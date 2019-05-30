“The State of the Valley” June 24 at Stambaugh Auditorium

YOUNGSTOWN

The City Club of the Mahoning Valley will host “The State of the Valley” June 24 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., to discuss economic development efforts in the area.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and the forum from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for City Club members and $35 for non-members.

The speakers are Sarah Boyarko, Youngstown/Warren Regional chamber’s chief operating officer; Karen Schubert, Lit Youngstown’s director; Stephanie Shaw, Eastern Ohio Education Partnership’s executive director; and Mahoning County Health Commission Patricia Sweeney.