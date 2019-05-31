Seniors say goodbye to elementary school

By JESSICA HARDIN

BOARDMAN

Boardman High School seniors who returned to Market Street Elementary for Grad Walk didn’t just reconnect with their former teachers. Some said goodbye to generations of memories at the school building that closes soon.

The event, which is in its third year, invites high school graduates back to their elementary schools.

Lynnae Rassega accompanied her son, Mason, who graduates Sunday. Both went to Market Street.

“It is a little emotional. I used to walk to school here,” Rassega said. “My kids used to come up here and play in the playground, and they played flag football here.”

Mason and his cousin Madie have attended school together since elementary school.

“They came here together, Center and the high school. They’ll be going to Youngstown State University together next year,” said Madie’s mom, Beth Murray.

“This is a special place.”

Graduates gathered Thursday morning at Market Street in their caps and gowns to walk through the school as elementary students lined the halls and clapped.

“I think it’s important for our kids to see the success of kids that have gone through here,” said Market Street Principal Billie Jo Johnson.

The graduates enjoy the new tradition, too.

“They get to see their teachers, which is special to them,” said BHS assistant principal Anne Bott. “Secondly, I think they enjoy being a role model for the little kids.”

For the Rassega and Murray families, it’s also the end of an era.

“It’s pretty crazy. It’s kind of sad, too, that it’s going away. I definitely went through a lot of memories through here,” Mason said. “I would have liked to have my kids go through here.”