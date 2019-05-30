Selected local stocks
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc.,22.46‚àí0.09
Aqua America, .20 38.86‚àí0.41
Avalon Holdings,2.280.01
Chemical Bank, .2839.520.33
Comm. Health Sys, .212.93‚àí0.14
Cortland Bancorp, .1123.10‚àí0.33
Farmers Nat., .0714.03‚àí0.23
First Energy, .36 40.99‚àí0.65
Fifth/Third, .1627.250.19
First Niles Financial, .057.750.00
FNB Corp., .1211.570.01
General Motors, .3834.79‚àí0.06
General Electric, .129.370.02
Huntington Bank, .11 13.110.03
JP Morgan Chase, .56108.22‚àí0.30
Key Corp, .1116.480.13
Macy’s, .38 20.94‚àí0.10
Parker Hannifin, .76155.970.73
PNC, .75130.030.34
Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88163.96‚àí4.06
Stoneridge26.23‚àí0.52
United Comm. Fin., .06 9.250.00
Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 26, 2019 midnight
Selected local stocks
- May 23, 2019 midnight
Selected local stocks
- March 16, 2019 midnight
Selected local stocks
- March 19, 2019 midnight
Selected local stocks
- April 23, 2019 midnight
Selected local stocks
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.