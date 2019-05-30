Realtor tossed from another Trumbull board over residency question

WARREN

The Trumbull County commissioners today voted 2-1 to remove Marlin Palich from his volunteer position as a member of the Trumbull County Transit Board following a hearing earlier this week in which Palich was removed from the voting rolls over his residency.

Palich, a Realtor who also serves on the Trumbull County Land Bank board, has to be eligible to vote to be a transit board member, Commissioners Mauro Cantalamessa and Frank Fuda said.

Commissioner Dan Polivka, who voted no, said he believed Palich should be given more time to appeal the decision of the Trumbull County Board of Elections that removed him from the voting rolls.

Niki Frenchko of Warren, an independent candidate for county commissioner last year, raised the issue of Palich’s residency, saying he had not lived at his home in Cortland for several years but was still using it as his voting address. Palich did not attend the residency hearing.