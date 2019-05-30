Realtor tossed from another Trumbull board over residency question
WARREN
The Trumbull County commissioners today voted 2-1 to remove Marlin Palich from his volunteer position as a member of the Trumbull County Transit Board following a hearing earlier this week in which Palich was removed from the voting rolls over his residency.
Palich, a Realtor who also serves on the Trumbull County Land Bank board, has to be eligible to vote to be a transit board member, Commissioners Mauro Cantalamessa and Frank Fuda said.
Commissioner Dan Polivka, who voted no, said he believed Palich should be given more time to appeal the decision of the Trumbull County Board of Elections that removed him from the voting rolls.
Niki Frenchko of Warren, an independent candidate for county commissioner last year, raised the issue of Palich’s residency, saying he had not lived at his home in Cortland for several years but was still using it as his voting address. Palich did not attend the residency hearing.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 29, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Elections board removes land bank member from elections rolls over residency
- March 23, 2019 12:06 a.m.
Trumbull transit administrator says votes might end system
- March 22, 2019 8:40 a.m.
Trumbull transit administrator says votes might end system
- February 7, 2012 midnight
Trumbull Transit continues
- October 10, 2018 midnight
Trumbull Transit board decides against hiring attorney to defend concerns
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.