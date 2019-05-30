BREAKING: Poland-Gilmour baseball game postponed

Poland-Gilmour baseball game postponed


By Vindy Staff | May 30, 2019 at 3:56p.m.

HUDSON — The Division II regional semifinal baseball game between Poland and Gilmour Academy scheduled for 5 p.m. today has been postponed.

Inclement weather in the Hudson area forced both regional semifinals originally scheduled for today to be pushed back to Friday.

Cleveland Benedictine and Tallmadge will play at 2 p.m., followed by the Poland-Gilmour game at 5 p.m.

