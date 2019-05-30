Pennsylvania faces a 3rd day of severe weather
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania faces a third day of severe weather while people clean up from storms that downed trees, power lines and caused flooding.
Thursday's forecast calls for storms that could pack damaging wind and hail. The risk continues for flash flooding.
The Central Bucks School District has canceled classes in several schools because of power outages caused by Wednesday's storms.
In the western part of the state, a section of I-79 has reopened after it was closed for hours because of downed power lines.
An Amtrak train from New York to Pittsburgh resumed its trip after it was stopped in Mifflin County for more than an hour because of downed trees.
The National Weather Service has determined at least four tornadoes touched down in Berks, Bradford, Indiana and the border of Bucks and Lehigh counties this week.
