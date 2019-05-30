Paris wants a 'Princess Diana Square' at site of her death
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Paris City Hall wants to name a small plaza after Princess Diana, at the site of the 1997 car crash that killed the cherished British royal.
The site already holds a golden flame-shaped monument in her honor, adjacent to the Alma Tunnel where the accident occurred.
The plaza is currently named after opera singer Maria Callas. A city hall official said Thursday that the city council will vote next month on a measure to rename it after Diana. The city noted that Callas already has a nearby avenue named after her, and that the city wants to honor Diana for her humanitarian work.
The 36-year-old princess, her boyfriend and driver died after their Mercedes crashed into a concrete pillar in the tunnel.
