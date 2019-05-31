Pa. man killed in Springfield Township crash
NEW MIDDLETOWN — Troopers from the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash. The crash occurred on state Route 165, just southeast of East Pine Lake Road in Springfield Township this evening.
David Syson, 48, of Industry, Pa., was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Johnathan Myers, 20, of Youngstown, was transported to St. Elizabeth, where he was reported in stable condition late tonight.
Syson was driving southeast on Route 165 and Myers was driving northwest on Route 165, according to an OSHP news release. Myers fell asleep and traveled left of the center line into the path of Syson, causing a head-on collision. Both vehicles left the roadway after impact. The crash remains under investigation.
