Online presale begins for Theory of a Deadman concert
WARREN
The online-only presale is taking place today until 10 p.m. for the Oct. 1 concert by Theory of a Deadman at Packard Music Hall.
To purchase, go to ticketmaster.com and use the password PACKARD. Tickets are $26 and $30.
The general ticket sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW.
