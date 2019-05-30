Online presale begins for Theory of a Deadman concert

BREAKING: Youngstown man pleads guilty in freezer case

May 30, 2019 at 10:26a.m.

WARREN

The online-only presale is taking place today until 10 p.m. for the Oct. 1 concert by Theory of a Deadman at Packard Music Hall.

To purchase, go to ticketmaster.com and use the password PACKARD. Tickets are $26 and $30.

The general ticket sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW.

