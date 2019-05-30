Ohio State trustees vote on revoking honor for team doctor
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A committee of Ohio State University trustees will vote Thursday on revoking the emeritus status of a team doctor found to have sexually abused young men throughout his two decades there.
The full board of trustees could then vote Friday on canceling the mark of distinguished service for Richard Strauss, who died in 2005. It would be a symbolic rebuke, stripping only an honorary label.
A law firm investigating allegations recently concluded Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students between 1979 and 1997.
Strauss retired in 1998. No one has publicly defended him.
The State Medical Board had a confidential investigation involving Strauss but never disciplined him. A state panel tasked with reviewing the handling of that old case began its work Thursday. Its findings are due Aug. 1.
