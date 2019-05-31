Officials announce study of Belmont Ave. corridor

By DAVID SKOLNICK

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown and Liberty Township officials announced a study of the Belmont Avenue corridor that they say will hopefully improve the area.

“We are really, really looking forward to this joint project with Youngstown,” said Liberty Trustee Arnie Clebone. “This is a gateway to the region and we want to make it more welcoming.”

Officials with the city, township and others involved with the study spoke about it Thursday on the corner of Belmont Avenue and Gypsy Lane in Youngstown, near the Union Square Plaza, and just across the street from Liberty.

The study area is between Federal Street in Youngs-town and Giant Eagle in Liberty.

“This is not just for 2019,” said Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown. “It’s for 2020 and beyond. It’s a great opportunity.”

The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments will conduct the study starting July 1. The study will take about eight to 12 months to complete, but could be done sooner, said Justin Mondok, an Eastgate transportation planner.

“A comprehensive plan is a huge undertaking,” he said.

The study will focus on traffic issues such as ways to ease congestion and improve safety as well as stormwater management and will make recommendations on development, Mondok said.

“It’s coming up with ideas and then having the communities prioritize what they want to do,” he said.

Some of the priorities could be long-term transportation projects that could take as long as 30 years to complete to smaller, less-expensive plans that can be done quickly, Mondok said.

Brown said things to consider include replacing traffic lights, possibly putting utility lines underground and LED lights on sections of the corridor.

The mayor also said other corridors that could be studied in the future include Mahoning Avenue and Market Street.