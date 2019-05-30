missouri State’s only abortion clinic in jeopardy

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri’s health department said Wednesday that the license for the state’s only abortion clinic is in jeopardy because of a litany of problems, including “failed surgical abortions in which patients remained pregnant” and concerns about patient safety.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services responded to the lawsuit filed a day earlier by Planned Parenthood that seeks to keep open the clinic in St. Louis. A judge today will have a hearing on the request for a restraining order that would stop the state from its threat to not renew the license.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson said it would be “reckless” for a judge to weigh in until the state takes action.

Planned Parenthood’s license for its St. Louis clinic is set to expire Friday unless the state renews it. But Parson said the state health department found “a series of deficiencies” at the clinic. He did not elaborate, citing an ongoing investigation, but the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services later put out a news release saying concerns were initially raised after inspections in March.

The agency cited “at least one incident in which patient safety was gravely compromised.” It also cited what it called “failed surgical abortions” in which women remained pregnant, and an alleged failure to obtain “informed consent.”

The department did not elaborate on the allegations.