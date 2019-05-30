Campbell water rate concerns spark meeting between city, Aqua Ohio

Phillips alleged dishonesty over rate increase

By Graig Graziosi

CAMPBELL

Mayor Nick Phillips has rescinded remarks he made on social media alleging Aqua Ohio was being dishonest with Campbell residents.

Tuesday, Phillips posted a message to social media calling for a town-hall meeting to discuss the sale of the city’s water plant and distribution infrastructure to Aqua Ohio. He said the company had been dishonest with residents regarding how much their water rates would increase should they choose to sell the plant.

Wednesday, Phillips met with Jennifer Johnson, Aqua Ohio’s area manager, and Tony Mancari, the company’s director of municipal services, to discuss the situation. Afterward, he rescinded his remarks, calling the confrontation a misunderstanding.

“The price changed after Aqua assessed the water plant is what prompted my response, but after meeting with Jen and Tony, they helped shed light on the situation and explained the rate increase, and we’re on the same page now. It was a misunderstanding,” Phillips said.

Aqua Ohio – it is offering $7.5 million for Campbell’s water plant and distribution infrastructure – will charge Campbell water customers a monthly fixed-rate of $15.86, which is a significant step down from the $27.50 Campbell customers now pay each month.

Beginning in January 2020, Aqua Ohio will charge residential customers in Campbell a usage rate of $10.45 per 1,000 gallons, which is $1.43 more than what other Aqua Ohio customers pay.

That detail was what concerned Phillips.

City customers, however, will be locked in at the $10.45 rate for five years. Every five years Aqua Ohio hosts local rate negotiations, which Campbell would then be invited to join.

“The change in usage rates is to bring Campbell more in line with how our rate structure works,” Johnson said. “Rather than paying more up front, our customers pay based on what they use. So low-use households – single people, small families, seniors on fixed incomes – are likely to pay less.”

In addition to purchasing the plant and the distribution infrastructure, Aqua Ohio also has agreed to hire all of the city’s water department employees.

Campbell customers will initially pay a higher usage rate to compensate for the investment Aqua Ohio plans to make at the city’s water plant to bring it into compliance with Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

EPA regulations establishing stricter standards for water facilities forced the city to sell the plant, as necessary upgrades just to remain in compliance were estimated by CT Consultants to exceed $14 million.

Council President George Levendis said he supports the sale.

“It’s a fair deal. I don’t see any other option and don’t foresee any better options,” he said. “Aqua can be a good partner for the city moving forward.”

Phillips still intends to have a public meeting. A date and time will be announced at a later time.