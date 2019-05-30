Just 2 of top 5 fugitives left

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. marshals crossed the third of the Top Five Fugitives in the Mahoning Valley off their list with the capture of a man wanted for assaulting a police officer at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Jamar Houser, 28, was caught at a house on the South Side on Wednesday, marshals said in a news release. Houser was wanted in the March 26 incident at the hospital, where reports said he was while his girlfriend was being treated for an assault.

When the girlfriend said Houser assaulted her, police tried to question him, but Houser pushed an officer and ran away, reports said.

An officer grabbed Houser’s shirt, but Houser was able to slip free. He was chased into the parking lot, but he got into a car and drove away. Hospital police searched around the hospital but did not find him.

Marshals debuted the list at the beginning of the month as a way to get information on wanted fugitives. With the capture of Houser, only two more on the list remain: William Dorsey, 30, who is wanted for burglary and domestic violence; and Sean Bishop, 39, who is wanted for aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a federal parole violation.

This is the fifth time Houser has been arrested since his 2012 release from jail, when prosecutors dropped charges alleging he killed an elderly woman in 2010 in the parking lot of St. Dominic Church because of newly discovered evidence. Since 2012, he has been arrested twice for being a felon in possession of a firearm, burglary and domestic violence.