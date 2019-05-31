Man, 70, convicted of sex assault to get early release from prison
YOUNGSTOWN — A 70-year-old man convicted of touching a 5-year-old boy’s genitals and sentenced to two years in prison is set to be released after serving only eight months.
Judge John Durkin of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court ordered Michael J. DeBlasio, of Sequoya Drive, be released to five years of probation during a judicial release hearing this morning, according to a court clerk.
DeBlasio must also register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life, complete education courses for sex offenders and is barred from contact with anyone under the age of 18.
For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- May 31, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Judge orders early release for man convicted of sex abuse of 5-year-old
- May 1, 2008 midnight
Sex offender gets out of prison early
- March 21, 2017 10:55 p.m.
North Jackson sex offender asks for early release from prison
- April 18, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Trumbull County rapist gets highest sex-offender classification
- November 3, 2014 3:18 p.m.
Sex offender gets three years in prison
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.