Man, 70, convicted of sex assault to get early release from prison

YOUNGSTOWN — A 70-year-old man convicted of touching a 5-year-old boy’s genitals and sentenced to two years in prison is set to be released after serving only eight months.

Judge John Durkin of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court ordered Michael J. DeBlasio, of Sequoya Drive, be released to five years of probation during a judicial release hearing this morning, according to a court clerk.

DeBlasio must also register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life, complete education courses for sex offenders and is barred from contact with anyone under the age of 18.

