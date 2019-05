Lockup List Thursday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

ABDULLAH, RAJAH KHAN, 06/20/1963, CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT., PROBATION VIOLATION

GONZALEZ, RICARDO JR, 02/07/1990, SPRINGFIELD POLICE DEPT., DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LARSON, JACOB R, 09/24/1993, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS

MCCULLOCH, WILLIAM J, 10/06/1993, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

STAPLES, KENNISHA NICOLE, 04/13/1985, CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT., DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION (INCLUDES POINTS SUSPENSION)

STRONG, CHANDRIEL ELAINE, 09/07/1989, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ALLEN, ERIC JULIUS, 03/30/1987, 02/11/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BROLL, VINCENT M, 05/12/1986, 04/27/2019

KIEFNER, THOMAS P, 07/09/1991, 05/03/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

NAPIER, VALERIE MARIE, 02/14/1977, 05/23/2019

OAKS, ANTHONY, 10/04/1979, 05/23/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

PRITT, SUSAN I, 01/14/1984, 05/01/2019