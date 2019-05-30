Library's elevator for the disabled is out of order
YOUNGSTOWN
The elevator for disabled patrons of the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County’s main branch entrance is out of order and expected to be unavailable for about a week while repairs are made.
The elevator takes patrons from the doorway to the first level of the library, bypassing the stairway.
