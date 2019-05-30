BREAKING: Poland-Gilmour baseball game postponed

Library's elevator for the disabled is out of order


May 30, 2019 at 2:01p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The elevator for disabled patrons of the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County’s main branch entrance is out of order and expected to be unavailable for about a week while repairs are made.

The elevator takes patrons from the doorway to the first level of the library, bypassing the stairway.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000