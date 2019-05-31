Liberty grads celebrate commencement

By AMANDA TONOLI

atonoli@vindy.com

LIBERTY

Liberty High School graduates took to the stage at Stambaugh Auditorium to tell their classmates what they mean to them one last time.

Salutatorian Travis Myers reminded students that anything is possible and nothing is impossible.

“The word, itself, says, ‘I’m possible,’” he said Thursday evening.

Valedictorian Zachary Coman said when he thinks about the day of commencement, the word success comes to mind.

“This is 12 years of hard work,” he said.

And that hard work is not without flaws.

Valedictorian Ashley Fabian said she’s where she is because of failures.

“Failure is a part of life,” she said. “Failure is not an option ­– it’s inevitable. ... I’m Ashley Fabian, and I failed my driver’s test not once, but twice.”

Valedictorian Melina Manning said it’s OK to not know what’s next.

“Make decisions for yourself on what you think is right,” she advised.

Valedictorian Anthony Marsco echoed Melina’s sentiment.

“Live your life the way you want to live it,” he said.

Valedictorian Jason Ngo said each person in his class brought an aspect that made the school special.

His parting words to his classmates: “Step up for others and be courageous. With diversity, our world is a better place – full of trust and happiness. Don’t be afraid of making mistakes. Make money and good luck.”

Abigail Polewchak, class president, thanked the student body for lifelong memories she will always carry with her.

“Time is precious and cannot be wasted, rewritten or replaced,” she said.

Valedictorian Mason Granger echoed Abigail’s thanks to the Class of 2019 for all the memories.

Akesha Joseph, principal, congratulated students on their accomplishments. One accomplishment was that a small class of 88 students earned more than $900,000 in scholarships.

She left them with one piece of advice: “Just be awesome.”

Kirstin Gibson, godmother of graduate Savion Watson, said she thought the commencement was nice.

“I liked all the speeches from the valedictorians and the salutatorian,” she said.

Savion’s mother, Bahiti Watson, agreed.

“Those kids spoke so well,” she said. “I’m just speechless on how awesome those kids did.”

Vicki Miller, graduate Tyler Wilson’s grandmother, said she’s so proud of her grandson.

“It’s exciting to see our grandson graduate after all he has been through in the last four years,” she said.

And Amanda Uncapher, graduate Kayla Baker’s aunt, said all she had to say was

a big congratulations to Kayla.

“My heart is just pounding,” she said.