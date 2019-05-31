Kokrak tied for 30th in opening round of Memorial tournament
DUBLIN, Ohio — Warren JFK graduate Jason Kokrak is tied for 30th after the first round of The Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Country Club.
Kokrak had four birdies and four bogeys.
The first-round leader is Ryan Moore, who shot a 7-under par round of 65. Tiger Woods should a 2-under par round of 70 and is tied for 23rd.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 26, 2013 2:54 p.m.
Jason Kokrak tied for 23rd at RBC Canadian Open
- May 31, 2019 midnight
Inside the ropes with …
- February 8, 2012 11:12 a.m.
KOKRAK PGA LIVE | Finishes 9th at Pebble Beach
- April 29, 2012 4:56 p.m.
KOKRAK PGA LIVE | Tied for 57th in New Orleans
- January 24, 2015 8:07 p.m.
Kokrak tied for 16th in Humana Challenge
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.