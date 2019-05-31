Kokrak tied for 30th in opening round of Memorial tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio — Warren JFK graduate Jason Kokrak is tied for 30th after the first round of The Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Country Club.

Kokrak had four birdies and four bogeys.

The first-round leader is Ryan Moore, who shot a 7-under par round of 65. Tiger Woods should a 2-under par round of 70 and is tied for 23rd.