Kent State receives highest possible score as LGBTQ-friendly campus

KENT

A national organization has recognized Kent State University with a perfect overall score for the university’s efforts to create a more inclusive campus and welcoming environment for all.

Kent State has received a 5.0 out of 5.0 score on the Campus Pride Index, the premier national benchmarking tool for creating safer and more LGBTQ-friendly learning environments at colleges and universities. The university moved up from last year’s score of 4.5.

“I’m proud that Kent State has made progress in supporting our LGBTQ+ student and campus community,” said Ken Ditlevson, director of Kent State’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Student Center. “I feel like we’ve always been strong in this regard, as a leading community resource for LGBTQ+ individuals, but our score now truly represents the great work being done.”

The Campus Pride Index examines eight LGBTQ-friendly factors: policy inclusion, support and institutional commitment, academic life, student life, housing, campus safety, counseling and health, and recruitment and retention efforts.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for Kent State on the Campus Pride Index,” said Alfreda Brown, Kent State’s vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. “This is reflective of Kent State’s deep commitment to create a university community that is truly – in practice and action – inclusive of all.”