Israel once again heads to election

JERUSALEM

Israel’s parliament voted to dissolve itself early today, sending the country to an unprecedented second snap election this year as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition before a midnight deadline.

The dramatic vote, less than two months after parliamentary elections, marked a setback for Netanyahu and sent the longtime leader’s future into turmoil.

Netanyahu, who has led Israel for the past decade, had appeared to capture a fourth consecutive term in the April 9 election. But infighting among his allies, and disagreements over proposed bills to protect Netanyahu from prosecution stymied his efforts to put together a majority coalition.

Nepal marks first Everest ascent

KATHMANDU, Nepal

Nepal commemorated the anniversary of the first ascent of Mount Everest on Wednesday amid a climbing season marred by the highest death toll in four years and a debate on whether the government should limit permits to prevent dangerous overcrowding on the world’s highest peak.

Government officials said at an event in Kathmandu celebrating the successful climb of Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay in 1953 that there were no plans to cap permits. Nepal, one of the world’s poorest countries, takes in $300 million each year from climbing. A record number of 381 permits were issued this year. Eleven people have died on Everest, including nine in Nepal.

Body believed to be missing girl found

SALT LAKE CITY

A body believed to be a missing 5-year-old Utah girl was found Wednesday less than a block from her home, bringing a wide-ranging search to a grim close five days after the child was taken from her home and killed by her uncle, police said.

The body believed to be Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley was found hidden under trees and brush after 21-year-old Alex Whipple told his lawyer where he had hidden her, Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said.

Federal contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Union Flonetics, won a $49,696 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of safety-relief valves.

Open house event

Shepherd of the Valley is hosting an open house at its Howland, Niles and Poland communities from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited to tour independent-living homes, assisted-living suites and skilled-nursing and rehabilitation rooms. Complementary refreshments will be served, and reservations are not required. For information, contact Danielle Procopio at 330-530-4038, ext. 2057, or by email at dprocopio@shepherdofthevalley.com.

Staff/wire reports