House shot at on Zedaker
YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said no one was injured Wednesday after several shots were fired at a home in the 3500 block of Zedaker Avenue.
Police were called there about 3:35 p.m., where a woman said she heard several gunshots and her young children inside the home had to hit the floor. Officers found seven bullet holes in the house as well as four spent .40-caliber shell casings in the street.
A witness said several young men inside a gray car were doing the shooting and drove away. The homeowner said a friend of her son’s threatened someone over an earlier fight and that may have led to the shooting.
