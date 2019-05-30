GM to invest $24M to expand truck production in Indiana
ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — General Motors Co. plans to invest $24 million at its Fort Wayne Assembly plant in northeastern Indiana to boost production of full-size trucks.
The Detroit-based automaker said today the new round of upgrades being completed this summer will allow the plant to increase production of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, especially the crew cab models with two rows of seats.
GM says combined sales of the Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 crew cab pickups were up 20 percent in the first quarter of 2019 versus a year ago. Chairman and CEO Mary Barra says in a statement GM is "expanding customer choice with new models, more cab choices and innovative new powertrains."
GM says it has invested more than $1.2 billion in the plant since 2015.
