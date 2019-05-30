Elevator for disabled patrons down one week at main library in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN — The elevator for disabled patrons in the entrance of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s Main Branch, 305 Wick Ave., is expected to be out of order for one week for repairs, according to a release from the library.
The library will remain open and the elevator servicing all other floors remains operational. The unavailable elevator takes handicapped patrons from the doorway to the first floor, bypassing the stairwell.
The library recommends disabled patrons instead use nearby branch libraries, telephone reference or the library’s website, LibraryVisit.org.
Disabled patrons who need to visit the main branch can call 330-744-8636 to arrange for assistance.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 30, 2019 2:01 p.m.
Library's elevator for the disabled is out of order
- November 11, 2011 midnight
Library elevator out of service
- May 17, 2009 12:41 a.m.
Youngstown library elevator upgrade postponed
- May 17, 2009 midnight
Horse show for charity
- July 11, 2015 midnight
Probe into woman’s death continues
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.