Elevator for disabled patrons down one week at main library in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — The elevator for disabled patrons in the entrance of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s Main Branch, 305 Wick Ave., is expected to be out of order for one week for repairs, according to a release from the library.

The library will remain open and the elevator servicing all other floors remains operational. The unavailable elevator takes handicapped patrons from the doorway to the first floor, bypassing the stairwell.

The library recommends disabled patrons instead use nearby branch libraries, telephone reference or the library’s website, LibraryVisit.org.

Disabled patrons who need to visit the main branch can call 330-744-8636 to arrange for assistance.