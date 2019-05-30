COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

MArriage licenses

Richard L. Myatt, 52, of 14953 French St., Damascus, and Mary L. Woodley, 50, of same.

Armani L. Johnson, 30, of Jersey City, N.J., and Greta Hogan, 29, of Detroit.

Keith J. McBride, 24, of 259 Brookfield Ave., Boardman, and Sabrina R. Marshall, 25, of same.

Ross W. Wetzel, 30, of Pflugerville, Texas, and Jenna Marie Makey, 28, of same.

Ryan Howard Grubb, 31, of 560 Glacierview Drive, Youngstown, and Cassandra R. Slaubaugh, 25, of same.

Kevin A. McCauley, 33, of 375 Elm St., Struthers, and Katie M. Pedraza, 33, of same.

Aaron P. Moser, 39, of Pasco, Wash., and Lindy B. Young, 31, of 1634 Fountain Square Drive, Austintown.

Daniel C. Atkins, 23, of Blue Bell, Pa., and Madeline A. Mitchell, 24, of same.

Brock D. Feiock, 29, of 485 Oregon Ave., Sebring, and Kayla A. Ryder, 26, of same.

Mario A. Motha, 41, of 6394 Diana Drive, Poland, and Patricia E. Parenti, 45, of 35 Midwood Circle, Boardman.

Raymond L. Withey, 45, of 4685 New Road, Austintown, and Tina M. Johnson, 50, of 479 Independence Court, Sharon, Pa.

Robert W. McCormick, Jr., 39, 2711 E. Midlothian Blvd., Floor 2, Struthers, and Crissy Marie Gail Bruner, 39, of same.

John M. Zustra, 28, of Austin, Texas, and Ashleigh S. Knopp, 28, of same.

Andrew R. Skiba, 26, of Wadsworth, and Marianna J. Pikunas, 22, of 857 Fairfield Drive, Boardman.

Rene Cordova, 26, of 178 N. Beverly Ave., Austintown, and Samantha M. Jones, 25, of same.

Matthew J. Irwin, 30, of 890 Mathews Road, Boardman, and Nicole L. Kifer, 29, of same.

DOCKETS

Ditech Financial LLC v. Tina Mendez et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

State ex rel Mike DeWine v. Gregory Fidoe et al, order of magistrate.

Connie L. Steele v. Mark R. Blanco et al, dismissed.

Angela Migliozzi v. Covelli Enterprises Inc. et al, settled.

John L. Winters v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

John L. Winters v. R and J Trucking Inc. et al, dismissed.

Margaret Kramer et al v. Humility of Mary Health Partners, order of magistrate.

James Boyd v. Jean L. Patterson, dismissed.

Tiger Land Holdings LLC v. Ohio Land Management LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Megan Reese et al, foreclosure.

Citizens Bank NA v. Scott H. Swartz et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

One Off Custom Cycles LLC v. State Automobile Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Matthew Beiling, judgment for plaintiff.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Mark J. Kaschak et al, foreclosure.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Andrew D. Murzda Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Tracy L. Goddard v. Isabella E. Mitchell et al, order of magistrate.

Christopher Bush v. Cierra M. Vassallo et al, order of magistrate.

Almos O’Neal v. Ohio Security System Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. v. Barbara Ormiston et al, order of magistrate.

Grace Services Inc. et al v. Lenny Carkido et al, dismissed.

Willie Coleman v. Rainbow International of Youngstown LLC, order of magistrate.

Bank of America National Association v. John W. Beato et al, order of magistrate.

Richard T. Burns et al v. Raymond J. Tisone Esq., order of magistrate.

State v. John W. Siweckyj, dismissed.

State v. Brian Niznik, partially dismissed.

State v. Brian Benson, sentenced.

State v. Jacob A. Carter, partially dismissed.

State v. Tyler A. Graham, partially dismissed.

State v. Earl K. Watson, pleads guilty.

State v. Jumal McQueen Jr., sentenced.

Thomas M. Bacha et al v. Sam Pitzulo Homes and Remodeling LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Estate of Janice L. Seidel v. Meridian Arms Living Center et al, order of magistrate.

Waste Management of Ohio Inc. v. James Delgratta et al, order of magistrate.

Samuel D. Pipino v. Michael A. Young, order of magistrate.

David Whalen v. William Pizzuto Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Bobbie J. Grimstad v. Ralph K. McClure et al, dismissed.

Home Investment Fund II LP v. Richelle Jones et al, order of magistrate.

Jessica McCauley v. Cocca Development Ltd. et al, order of magistrate.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Ernest L. Walker et al, order of magistrate.

Tammy L. Calabrette v. Christopher J. Hendricks et al, order of magistrate.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Brian Kirksey, judgment for plaintiff.

Anthony Renforth v. Staff Right Personnel Services et al, order of magistrate.

Milton J. Gonzalez Jr. v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation et al, order of magistrate.

Bryce Bond et al v. Halcon Energy Properties Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Joseph Murray et al v. Taylor Stacy et al, dismissed.

US Asset Management v. Anastasia Sirilla, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Erin B. McCall et al, order of magistrate.

Diane King v. Mercy Health Youngstown LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Alan D. Burkholder II et al v. Melissa L. Weimer et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Stephen G. Bayne et al, foreclosure.

Susan Kondos et al v. Valley Awning and Tent Inc., order of magistrate.

Brenda Davis v. Sally Beauty Co. Inc. et al, dismissed.

Clarence Schuller et al v. Jeffrey E. Teel et al, partially dismissed.

Homebridge Financial Services Inc. v. Jennifer S. Gursky et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

David W. Rutana et al v. Jacqueline Burks et al, dismissed.

US Bank Trust NA v. Edward W. Riley et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Jacqueline Herman v. William Kovachik et al, order of magistrate.

Kevin B. McCullough v. Youngstown Board of Education et al, order of magistrate.

Jerry Wray v. East Fairfield Coal Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Governors Square Co. v. Waled Elshfeish, order of magistrate.

Chemical Bank v. Patsy J. Lucente et al, order of magistrate.

Regina Briceland v. North American Dental Group LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Steven K. Price et al v. Cherye L. Butler et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Richard E. Grant Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

A and M Total Restoration LLC v. Rachelle Durkin, order of magistrate.

US Bank Trust NA v. William E. Yeagley et al, order of magistrate.

Apostolos Group Inc. v. Rubino Construction Inc., order of magistrate.

Laureen M. Hogue et al v. Christine E. Lewis, order of magistrate.