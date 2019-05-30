Counties and agencies form Mahoning Valley Rail Commission
WARREN
The county commissioners in Trumbull and Mahoning counties, as well as several other agencies, have been working since early this year to form the Mahoning Valley Rail Commission, whose purpose is to address rail-line abandonments such as the CSX abandonment that has played out over the past year.
CSX asked the U.S. Surface Transportation Board in May 2018 for permission to abandon the rail line from Niles to Newton Falls. Several attempts were made to preserve the line, but none were successful.
Trumbull County Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa said these types of issues do not arise frequently, “but we need to make sure that when they do, we’re prepared and have a plan to assist in any way possible.”
Other partners in the commission are the Western Reserve Port Authority, Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corporation and Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.
