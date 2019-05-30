Commissioners, Boardman residents debate flooding

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners responded Thursday to Boardman residents for whom Tuesday's heavy storm and flooding is just part of the tidal cycle.

"I suggest that we do some riverboat gambling things because we could probably bring in a lot of money that way," Bobbi Terwilliger of Applewood Boulevard said during a commissioners meeting Thursday morning.

She said she's spent about $5,000 within the past year to drain her yard, but it helps little.

"[Flooding] is constant. It's continuous," she said. "Fortunately, I don't need to put in an in-ground pool."

Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency Director Dennis O'Hara said nearly a dozen damage assessment teams have hit 27 streets in Boardman and Canfield townships and will continue to survey Boardman and Poland townships today.

