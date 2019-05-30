BREAKING: Poland-Gilmour baseball game postponed

Commissioners, Boardman residents debate flooding


May 30, 2019 at 11:08a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners responded Thursday to Boardman residents for whom Tuesday's heavy storm and flooding is just part of the tidal cycle.

"I suggest that we do some riverboat gambling things because we could probably bring in a lot of money that way," Bobbi Terwilliger of Applewood Boulevard said during a commissioners meeting Thursday morning.

She said she's spent about $5,000 within the past year to drain her yard, but it helps little.

"[Flooding] is constant. It's continuous," she said. "Fortunately, I don't need to put in an in-ground pool."

Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency Director Dennis O'Hara said nearly a dozen damage assessment teams have hit 27 streets in Boardman and Canfield townships and will continue to survey Boardman and Poland townships today.

Read more in Friday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000