Commissioners, Boardman residents debate flooding
YOUNGSTOWN
Mahoning County commissioners responded Thursday to Boardman residents for whom Tuesday's heavy storm and flooding is just part of the tidal cycle.
"I suggest that we do some riverboat gambling things because we could probably bring in a lot of money that way," Bobbi Terwilliger of Applewood Boulevard said during a commissioners meeting Thursday morning.
She said she's spent about $5,000 within the past year to drain her yard, but it helps little.
"[Flooding] is constant. It's continuous," she said. "Fortunately, I don't need to put in an in-ground pool."
Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency Director Dennis O'Hara said nearly a dozen damage assessment teams have hit 27 streets in Boardman and Canfield townships and will continue to survey Boardman and Poland townships today.
Read more in Friday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 15, 2018 12:09 a.m.
Boardman flood victims asked to report damage
- March 23, 2007 midnight
Residents ring in on making sales tax permanent
- March 1, 2006 midnight
AUSTINTOWN Planners recommend OK'ing riparian laws
- June 27, 2006 midnight
Angry residents share their complaints about flooding with local, state officials
- April 29, 2005 midnight
MAHONING COUNTY Attorney files class-action suit on behalf of flooding victims
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.