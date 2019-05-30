City OKs payments to retired cops and a firefighter

YOUNGSTOWN

The city board of control today approved severance packages for a firefighter and two longtime former police officers who retired earlier this month.

The board approved a payment of $34,819 to former patrolman Pedro Bonilla and $33,816, to former Lt. Doug Bobovnyik. Both were with the department for more than 25 years.

Former firefighter Charles Palmer was also given a severance of $4,206. Palmer resigned in April.

The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with Youngstown CityScape for the renovation of the former Welsh Congregational Church on North Hazel Street, across from St. Columba Catherdal. The property will be rented to CityScape for 99 years for $1 as part of the project.